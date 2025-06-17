Obasanjo Commends Gov Lawal For Development Strides In Zamfara

Share

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed satisfaction with the leadership of Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, praising the administration for initiating numerous projects that are transforming the state’s economy and infrastructure.

Obasanjo made the remarks on Tuesday while commissioning the renovated Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital and newly constructed township roads in Gusau.

The former President described the refurbished hospital as a standard healthcare facility, now equipped with modern medical equipment for efficient service delivery.

He stressed the importance of managing such facilities with well-trained medical personnel.

“I urge the state government to ensure that trained health workers, who often seek opportunities abroad, are retained locally, especially with the newly introduced attractive incentives,” Obasanjo said.

He further observed that Zamfara has recorded noticeable improvements in various sectors, including security, education, food security, and urban renewal—developments he believes will yield long-term benefits for the state.

In his remarks, Governor Dauda Lawal reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving the lives of the people of Zamfara State.

“Our administration’s motto remains ‘Rescue Mission,’ and we will continue to pursue that vision with unwavering dedication,” the governor stated.

