Obasanjo Celebrates Murtala Mohammed’s Daughter at 60

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has celebrated the daughter of ex-Head of State Gen. Murtala Mohammed, Dr. Aisha Mohammed-Oyebode, on her 60th birthday anniversary. Obasanjo was the second in command to Mohammed and subsequently took over when the latter was assassinated in a failed coup on February 13, 1976, in Lagos.

A statement yesterday said Obasanjo celebrated Aisha at the Treasure of Love Missionary Orphanage Lagos. The Chairman of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation commanded Muhammed-Oyebode for settling for the place to celebrate her birthday. Accompanied by his daughter, Dr. Kofo Blackshire and her family, who were spending Christmas with him, they toured the facility, gaining insights into the positive impact of the Foundation’s work.

Mohammed-Oyebode said there was an urgent need to dismantle barriers obstructing peaceful negotiations and enhance the protection of women and children in conflict zones. She reiterated her unwavering commitment to justice, women empowerment, and global development issues. In a poignant gesture, she dedicated her diamond birthday anniversary to the memory of the remaining 91 Chibok girls, the five Dapchi girls who tragically lost their lives, and the unreleased Leah Sharibu, expressing solidarity with their parents in their enduring agony.

Mohammed-Oyebode emphasized the significance of shedding light on critical global issues during her 60th year, as she remains steadfast in her mission to advocate for a world where the rights and dignity of every individual, particularly women and children, are protected and upheld. In invoking the spirit of empathy and compassion, Dr. Muhammed-Oyebode calls on the global community to join hands in creating a future where peace and security prevail and where the suffering of innocent lives is alleviated.