Obasanjo Calls For Int’l Help To Stop Killings In Nigeria

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has declared the persistent killings as “Shame on Nigeria”, asserting the citizens’ right to seek international help.

In a powerful and sobering address at the Plateau Unity Christmas Carols and Praise Festival 2025 on Friday, the former President said the lives of Nigerians do matter irrespective of tribe or religion.

The festival, intended as a celebration of unity and faith, featured worship, prayers, and gospel ministrations. Gospel artists billed to perform at the three-day festival will include acclaimed artists such as Sinach, Buchi, and Loretta.

The second edition of the Plateau Unity Christmas Carols and Praise Festival will feature a Bible quiz and scripture recitation.

Moving beyond seasonal goodwill, the former President launched a direct attack on the government’s failure to protect its citizens.

He dismissed as “nonsensical” and “unacceptable” the excuses made by “apologists” who justify inaction by stating that victims belong to different regions, religions, or tribes.

“For anybody to say because those who are being killed belong to this region, belong to this religion, belong to this tribe and then others too are being killed, cannot be an acceptable excuse,”

Obasanjo stated, his voice firm. “If we are being killed, it is the responsibility of the government to do something about it… We are being killed, and the killing of Nigerians should be stopped.”

The core of his landmark speech was a bold declaration of the right to seek external assistance.

“We are part of the world community. If our government cannot do it, we have the right to call on the international community to do for us what our government cannot do for us,” he asserted, adding that Nigerians should have “no apology for that.”

While affirming that “We will pray and we will continue to pray,” Obasanjo emphasised that prayer alone is insufficient. “But when we pray, we should also work,” he urged, calling on all levels of government and leadership to act to preserve life.

He concluded with a solemn reflection, stating that every Nigerian life lost to criminals is a national disgrace. “For me, every Nigerian life that is lost, it’s a shame for Nigeria,” he said, framing the security crisis as a national task that requires “all hands on deck.”