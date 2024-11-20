Obasanjo Calls For Completion Of National Library

Share

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on the Federal Government and other critical stakeholders to ensure the timely completion of the National Library, which has been abandoned for over 18 years.

Speaking during a goodwill message at the 60th anniversary of the National Library of Nigeria in Abuja, Obasanjo described the library as not only a symbol but also a critical necessity.

Obasanjo said “As we celebrate this remarkable milestone and embrace new directions, we must also address a pressing challenge: the completion of the National Library of Nigeria headquarters in Abuja.

“The vision for a purpose-built, state-of-the-art national library is not merely a symbolic aspiration; it is a critical necessity for our country. It represents a physical and functional commitment to our collective belief in the transformative power of knowledge in our lives and societies.

“I, therefore, call on all stakeholders from the government to the private sector and international partners – to prioritise the completion of this vital infrastructure.

“A fully operational headquarters will serve as a beacon for literacy and learning, a hub for cultural preservation, and a global symbol of Nigeria’s commitment to education and innovation.”

