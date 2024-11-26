New Telegraph

November 26, 2024
  3. Obasanjo Breaks Silence…

Obasanjo Breaks Silence On Death Rumours

Obasanjo

Nigeria’s former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has lamented the social media rumours of his death.

President Obasanjo who disclosed that he recently woke up to rumours of his demise circulating on social media expressed shock and disappointment over the false reports, describing them as deeply upsetting.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Old Garage-Oke Fia-LAMECO Road in Osogbo, Osun State on Tuesday, Obasanjo recounted how he learned about the claims.

New Telegraph recalls that Obasanjo was invited by the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, to commission the road project.

READ ALSO:

“I was called early in the morning by a close ally, asking me to check social media,” Obasanjo revealed.

“I was surprised when I saw the rumour claiming I had died at midnight. I couldn’t believe it.”

