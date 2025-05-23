Obasanjo, Atiku, Others Attend Coronation Of New Owa Of Ijesaland

Share

The ancient town of Ilesa, in Osun State came alive on Friday, May 23, as prominent dignitaries and revered traditional rulers from across Nigeria gathered to witness the grand coronation of Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III, as the 41st Owa Obokun Adimula and paramount ruler of Ijesaland.

The coronation ceremony, held at the Owa Onokun Palace Square, drew a distinguished crowd, with the venue filled to capacity and vibrant with cultural displays, music, and joyous celebration.

The festivities, which began ten days earlier, culminated in a spectacular grand finale marked by traditional rites, colorful attire, and an atmosphere of jubilation.

Among the high-profile attendees were former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi. Other notable monarchs present included the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi; the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Gandi Afolabi Olaoye; and the Orangun of Ila, Oba Abduwahab Oyedotun.

Political and business leaders were also in attendance, including Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke; the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy and former Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola; former Osun State Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; and prominent businessman, Dr. Deji Adeleke.

The coronation of Oba Haastrup marks a new chapter in the history of Ijesaland. A respected elder statesman and former deputy chairman of the Sixth Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Oba Haastrup is widely regarded for his integrity, leadership, and commitment to community development.

As cultural drummers and dancers thrilled the crowd and traditional rites were observed, the celebration underscored the unity and pride of the Ijesa people. The presence of esteemed guests from across the country further highlighted the significance of the event, reinforcing Ijesaland’s esteemed place in the Yoruba cultural landscape.

The installation of Oba Haastrup as the Owa Obokun Adimula is expected to usher in a period of renewed progress, cultural preservation, and inclusive leadership for the people of Ijesaland.

