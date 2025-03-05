Obasanjo At 88: Your Regular Interventions Have Shaped Public Policies – Ajadi

Share

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Ogun State, Olufemi Ajadi, has congratulated former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 88th birthday, wishing him long life in good health and peace of mind as he continues to work for a united and prosperous Nigeria.

Ajadi described Obasanjo as a sincere patriot who has remained relentless, even in old age, in his commitment to building bridges of harmony, equity and progress not only in Nigeria but also in Africa.

In a goodwill message he personally signed, Ajadi said, “I felicitate you as you celebrate your 88th birthday. You have lived a life of exemplary loyalty, service and patriotism to Nigeria and Africa, building bridges of harmony and making peace.

“I am delighted that even in old age, you have been relentless in your passion for a peaceful and just Nigeria and a prosperous Africa. As you celebrate, I wish you more strength, sound health and peace of mind.

“You are an extraordinary leader and statesman who has made enormous contributions to Nigeria’s development and whose life for the past six decades is woven deeply into the fabric of Nigeria’s history. Providence has constantly thrust you to the forefront at critical junctures in Nigeria’s story.

“You served the country meritoriously in the Nigerian Army. As a Colonel, fate beckoned you while commanding the Third Marine Division to receive the instrument of surrender from Col. Philip Effiong, the Biafran Army Commander, signalling the end of Nigeria’s 30-month civil war.

“You have made history as a Military Head of State in 1976 and a civilian president in 1999. During the two eras, you implemented critical policies and reforms and made important decisions that profoundly impacted the lives of many Nigerians. As the head of state, you consistently demonstrated a selfless commitment to national unity, peace, and progress.

“Out of office, only a few will deny that you continue to wield considerable influence among the political elite at home, and it is well-regarded abroad. Your regular interventions in national affairs have helped shape public policies.

” I thank you for your onerous contributions to Nigeria. I commend you, Sir, for your statesmanship and leadership”, Ajadi said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

