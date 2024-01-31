Obasanjo Almost Boxed Me For Advising Him To Amend Constitution’ – Olanipekun

Former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, on Wednesday said former President Olusegun Obasanjo almost punched him when he advised him to amend the country’s constitution during his administration.

Olanipekun who described the 1999 constitution as “fake” and lacking the required elements to address the various challenges confronting the country, called for the total overhauling of the constitution.

The legal luminary disclosed this while delivering the 32nd and 33rd convocation lecture of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

Over 15,428 graduants were awarded Bachelor’s Degrees, Postgraduate Diplomas and Higher Degrees. The university also conferred honorary doctorate degrees on the Akarigbo Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi and the immediate past pro-chancellor, Mrs. Mosun Bello-Olusoga.

Delivering his lecture titled: “Mass Exodus of Human Capital in Nigeria: An Anatomical Analysis of the Causes and Effects”, blamed insecurity, faulty constitution, bad economy and “awkward” federalism for the mass exodus of young Nigerians abroad.

Olanipekun said as the President of NBA in 2022, he led a delegation of members of the association to former President Obasanjo where he advised him to commence the process of amending the constitution, but the former President not only rejected the advice but almost “boxed” him.

“We need a constitution with a humane face. I’m a lawyer, but we are deceiving ourselves, our constitution is fake and I have said this over and over, but then you will ask lawyers that, ‘If we say the constitution is fake, why are we practising it’?

“Lawyers and judges apply the law as it is, not the law as it ought to be, so we apply the law as we have it now and we have been pleading that we should amend the constitution, let us overhaul it.

“I, as president of the NBA, I led a delegation of the association to President Obasanjo in 2022, he almost boxed me, I’m here in Ogun State and I’m saying this, he is still alive, he said ‘No you can’t change it’, I said Mr. President, let us seize this opportunity to do it.

“We also appeal to the powers that be now, to our president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu that the time for us to restructure this country is now if we do not do it, these children that we have abroad might not return home, they won’t come here”, Olanipekun said.

He described previous alterations to the constitution as “charades and widow dressing” and called for the restructuring of the country.