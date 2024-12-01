Obasanjo Advocates Unity As 16 Sack Plateau PDP Lawmakers Offer Thanksgiving

Share

Former Nigerian President, General Olusegun Obasanjo, has challenged Christians to prioritize unity of purpose as the panacea for effective growth and development in society.

Obasanjo said any human endeavour without unity, no progress can be achieved, adding that peace, security, love, justice, and equity are fundamental for sustainable development to thrive in society.

The former President stated this on Sunday during a thanksgiving service organized by the 16 Plateau State House Assembly PDP members, one year after their sack by the Appeal Court, held at the Church of Christ In Nation (COCIN) Headquarters, Jos.

He commended Governor Caleb Mutfwang for providing leadership on the pillar of equity and fear of God.

It could be recalled that the 10th State Assembly Lawmakers alongside 5 House of Representatives and 2 Senators from Plateau under the platform of PDP had their election nullified between October and November 2023 by the Court of Appeal.

The situation which many legal practitioners both national and international described as, a “miscarriage of Justice.

However, Obasanjo who spoke on Sunday charged the sacked legislators to remain focused, resolute, and determined in their future agitations noting that, “adversity is very difficult but is meant to strengthen you.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang who also spoke during the thanksgiving said that true believers are known in times of adversity.

He added if you are not strong in Christ when the wind of adversity blows it will fling you.

Speaking on behalf of 16 former Lawmakers, former speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mathew Sule as well as Hon. Ishaku Maren, a member representing Bokkos constituency, confirmed they were in the Church to fulfill the scriptural obligation which says in whatever situation you find yourself give thanks to God.

“Ever since our removal from office sometime last year between October and November 2023, by the Appeal Court, the Lord has remained faithful to us. We consider what has happened to us as a divine arrangement of God.

They appreciated the Church for praying for the government, and also Governor Mutfwang for accommodating them.

It could be recalled that after the Appeal Court sacked the lawmakers Governor Mutfwang appointed them as liaison officers of their various constituencies.

Share

Please follow and like us: