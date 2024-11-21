Obasanjo, Adeleke’s Wife, Traditional Rulers For 2024 CIML Awards

Share

Prominent Nigerians, including Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Osun State First Lady, Mrs Esther Adeleke, and other Nigerians, have been pencilled down for the 2024 edition of the prestigious Chartered Institute of Management and Leadership (CIML) awards.

Also, some corporate organizations in the country that have distinguished themselves in their different sectors of the economy are among the awardees that would be decorated with the Corporate Awards of Excellence.

In the annual award, nine traditional rulers in the country have been nominated for the Royal Fathers Awards category. Some of the personalities are recipients of awards of excellence and fellows.

According to a statement signed by Charles Akinwon, the event, scheduled for November 25 and 26, 2024, in Abuja, would see the personalities receive wards and some investments as fellows of the CIML.

The awardees are Mrs Elizabeth Wuraola Ade-Ojo (Posthumous), Mrs Esther Adeleke, First Lady of Osun State recipients of the award of excellence and fellow, Mrs Modupeola Adeleke-Sanni(recipient of the award), Dr Raymond Asemakaa, MD, BIPC, Dr. Grace Adagba, Chairman, SUBEB Benue State, Mr Joseph Mbat, Executive Director, Polaris Bank, Mrs. Bolanle Olajumoke, Living Faith Church, Professor Olu Aina, OFR, FCIML, Chancellor, CIML Nigeria, Professor Babatope Alo and Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCON, Former President of Nigeria among others.

In the corporate category, the following organizations are the recipients: Polaris Bank (Banking), Community Health Practitioners Registration Board of Nigeria (CHPRBN) (Health), Environmental Health Council of Nigeria (EHCON), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Osun State, Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre, Abuja, Toyota Motors, Elizade Motors, TVC Communications, Benue Broadcasting Service (BBS), BUA Group, Lubcon Oil, Nigerian Teachers Institute (NTI), Obasanjo Centre for Leadership, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and Nigerian University Pension Management Company Limited (NUPEMCO).

In the royal father category, nine monarchs including King Richardson Richard Sagbe, Amayanabo of Ilelema, Oboro Gbaraun II, Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom, HRM King Disrael Gbobo Bob-Manuel II, Amanyanabo of Abonnema, HRH King Justice F.F. Tabai, Esuku Tuomo-Ebe Clan, HRM King Alfred Diete-Spiff, Amanyanabo of Twon Brass, HRM King (Prof.) Stephen T. Kalama, Amanyanabo of Kalabari, HRM Obong Maurice Ekeyong, Ntisong Ibibio III, HRM King S.D. Olotu, Ojima Arujale of Okeluse Kingdom and HRH Esu Yaro Ibrahim, Esu of Bwari, FCT, Abuja.

Akinwon, in his statement, said, “We are pleased to announce the following awardees for this year’s prestigious CIML Annual Conference, scheduled to take place from November 25th to 26th, 2024.

“We wish to congratulate all our esteemed awardees for their outstanding contributions to leadership, governance, and socio-economic development in our society as we look forward to celebrating their achievements at the Annual Conference.”

