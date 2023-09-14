Obasanjo, Abiodun, Osoba, Edun In Attendance As Alake Marks 80th Birthday

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun and two former governors of the state, Chief Olusegun Osoba and Senator Ibikunle Amosun were among the eminent Nigerians that graced the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo’s 80th birthday celebration in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Others were the Deputy governor, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Mr Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy, Sen Shuaib Salis Afolabi representing Ogun Central at the Senate, Sen Adeola Olamilekan representing Ogun West, the Nigerian Ambassador to United Kingdom, Alhaji Sarafa Tunji Ishola as well as Mr Tunde Lemo, former CBN Deputy Governor.

The royal fathers were led by the Chairman, Ogun State Traditional Council and the Akarigbo of Remo land, Oba Babatunde Ajayi. Other traditional rulers present were the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount ruler of Yewa land, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, the Olowu of Owu, Oba (Prof) Sakariyau Matemilola, the Osile of Oke Ona, Oba Tejuoso, the Olota of Ota, Oba (Prof) Obalanlege among others.

They joined Oba Gbadebo and his wife, Olori Olatokunbo Gbadebo on Thursday at a special thanksgiving service to commemorate the 80 years of the royal father held at Cathedral of St Peters, Ake, Abeokuta.

In his sermon, the Primate of Anglican Communion in Nigeria, Archbishop Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba challenged Nigeria leaders to embrace righteousness and let the fear of God and love to selflessly serve the people guide them in performing their leadership roles.

Ndukuba who was represented by the retired Primate of Anglican Church, Nigeria, Revd Peter Jasper Akinola, said.

“Unfortunately, we now tell lies with all reckless abandon in Nigeria, telling lies is now in our DNA, it is alarming the way we toy with corruption, people now don’t think twice about changing N500 to N500m, our politicians and leaders must change, even this evil is among those who sell foodstuff in the market, they have adjusted what they use in measuring what they are selling when you go to buy fuel too, you found out that the metre has been tampered with, this evil is so much.”

Speaking at the event, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who was represented by Governor Abiodun, said the reign of Oba Gbadebo has witnessed an unwavering commitment to pursue the socio-economic development and prosperity of the people of Egba land and Nigeria in general.

He said “Your reign has been so worthwhile, it has shown you as a monarch that is compassionate and devoted to justice, equity and fairness. Your love for your people in Egbaland and the country as a whole is legendary. You have shown deep connections to the cultural heritage of Egba land.

“You have been a symbol of unity fostering a sense of belonging, peace, progress and development among your people. You have certainly been a shining example of leadership that we crave in the country and our prayer is that you will celebrate many more years to come in sound health while inspiring all of us to keep serving the country diligently”.

Speaking in his capacity as the governor of the state, Abiodun described the royal father as a leader par excellence whose support has really helped his administration record his modest achievements in the last four years.