Obasa Warns Ex-LG Chairmen Against Controlling Successors

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has cautioned immediate past chairmen of local governments and local council development areas (LCDAs) in the state against exerting undue influence on their successors.

Obasa issued the warning on Tuesday, September 23, during a meeting with newly elected chairmen held at the Lateef Jakande Auditorium of the Assembly Complex. It was the second such meeting in one month.

The Speaker expressed concern that some former council bosses were still interfering in council affairs, with reports alleging that many continue to sign cheques in collusion with treasurers and managers.

“How can you be answerable to your predecessors? What you owe them is honour, not control. They have done their bit, and everybody is grateful. You are the ones in the saddle now. So, take charge,” Obasa told the new chairmen.

Warning the former chairmen in absentia, he said: “Let the new chairmen breathe. Let the public see that there are new sheriffs in town and that they are doing a good job. Don’t take their shine. Remove your grip on their necks.”

Obasa also cautioned against mounting pressure on the incumbents to service loans acquired by their predecessors without proper scrutiny. He urged the new council chiefs to ask questions, review financial records, and renegotiate loan terms where necessary in the interest of their constituents.

“Four years is not a long time in politics. If the public does not see what you are doing in four months of being in office, you have created a wrong impression,” the Speaker warned.

He further expressed worry over the rising cases of deaths among council officers in the state, saying it was the first time such an occurrence was being recorded in Lagos politics.

He advised the chairmen to take their health seriously through regular medical check-ups while prioritising the welfare of the people they serve.