Obasa Urges Judiciary Collaboration On Cybersecurity In AI-Driven Justice System

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has called on the state judiciary to collaborate with other arms of government in addressing pressing cybersecurity challenges within an AI-driven justice system.

Obasa made this call at the 2025/26 new legal year summit of the Lagos State Judiciary, themed “Cybersecurity in an AI-Driven Justice System: The Bar, The Bench, and Ethical Concerns.”

He commended the judiciary for its commitment to timely justice delivery, stressing the importance of a united front in navigating the complexities of cybersecurity.

“It is imperative for all arms of government, particularly the judiciary, to synergise in tackling the challenges posed by cybersecurity. We must ensure that the legal framework adapts to the rapidly evolving technological landscape to safeguard the rights and interests of Lagosians,” Obasa stated.

He further highlighted the need to leverage legal instruments to enhance the safety of citizens.

“As we embrace technology, we must also take proactive steps to protect our citizens from potential threats. The Lagos State House of Assembly is committed to backing up the provision of necessary facilities and support to ensure that justice is delivered without hindrance,” he assured.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro (SAN), reinforced the importance of ethical considerations in deploying AI within the legal system.

Pedro echoed Obasa’s sentiments, noting:

“The integration of AI into our justice system presents both opportunities and challenges. We must ensure that our ethical standards evolve in tandem with technological advancements.”

Also speaking, Professor Lanre Fagbohun (SAN), former Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), urged the judiciary to embrace AI as a tool for enhancing justice delivery rather than resisting it.

“We must learn to be the masters of AI, using it to enhance our judicial processes rather than allowing it to dictate our actions,” he said.

The summit brought together legal experts, policymakers, and members of the judiciary to examine the intersection of technology, law, and ethics, with the aim of fortifying Lagos State’s justice system as the new legal year begins.