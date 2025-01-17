Share

The former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa and two other lawmakers were conspicuously absent during Friday’s plenary session.

New Telegraph reports that the other two that were absent are Nureni Akinsanya (Mushin 2) and the former Majority Leader, Naheem Adams.

Despite Obasa’s absence from the plenary, the Speaker of the House, Rt (Hon) Mojisola Meranda, announced the new principal officers.

The principal officers were Hon. Temitope Adedeji (Ifako Ijaiye 1) as Majority Leader, Hon. Richard Kasumu (Ikeja 2) as Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Sanni Babatunde (Kosofe 1) as Deputy Chief Whip, and Hon. Sentoji David (Badagry 2) as Chief Whip.

The House also set up a Selection Committee to appoint the Standing Committees. The Committee is chaired by the Speaker of the House.

Others are Deputy Speaker, Fatai Mojeed; Majority leader, Temitope Adedeji; Chief Whip, Sentoji David; Aina Musbau; Gbolahon Yishawu and Acting Clerk, Abubakar Taiwo Otun as the secretary of the committee.

The unveiling of the new leadership marks a significant step in the state’s legislative journey.

As the new principal officers assume their roles, expectations are high for a dynamic and responsive Assembly that prioritizes the needs of Lagosians. However, with two lawmakers absent from the session, questions linger about unity and commitment within the Assembly.

