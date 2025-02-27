Share

Barring the last-minute change, the Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa is set to be reinstated to his position.

New Telegraph recalls that Obasa was impeached as the Speaker of the Lagos Assembly on January 13, 2025, while his deputy, Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda was announced as the new Speaker of the HOuse.

On Thursday, this news platform gathered that Obasa’s security details which were initially withdrawn have been reinstated, while those of Hon. Meranda were withdrawn.

However, Meranda who made history as the first female Speaker of the Lagos Assembly following Obasa’s removal, has not officially stepped down.

Her tenure appears to have been decided over the weekend after key leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) intervened in the ongoing crisis.

Among those involved in resolving the dispute were former APC National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, former Osun State Governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba, former Commissioner for Justice, Dr Muiz Banire, members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), and several lawmakers.

During the meeting, Meranda was reportedly asked to vacate her position, clearing the way for Obasa’s reinstatement.

According to a close source; “In truth, what they said was that Obasa’s removal was illegal and the lawmakers were directed at the meeting to go and return him.”

The specific timeline for the House’s reconvening to implement the leadership change remains unclear.

It would be recalled that two weeks ago, Meranda had indefinitely adjourned plenary after a commotion broke out in the Assembly.

