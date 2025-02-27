New Telegraph

February 27, 2025
Drama As Obasa Storms Lagos House Of Assembly

The Impeached Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, on Thursday, February 27 stormed the assembly complex.

New Telegraph gathered that Obasa was in the company of some security officials as he entered the Speaker’s Office around 12 noon amid the ongoing crisis at the state Assembly.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, Segun Ajiboye, who confirmed the development, accused Obasa and his team of allegedly breaking into the office.

The development followed the withdrawal of the security aides of the Speaker, Meranda.

