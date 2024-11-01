Obasa Presents Vehicles To Lagos Assembly Senior Staff

Share

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has presented official vehicles to the staff of the Assembly in the directorship cadre.

The presentation of the cars is the second in a row coming a few weeks after some senior staff were handed the keys to their own cars as part of the efforts of the leadership of the House to bolster productivity and service delivery to the legislative arm and the state.

The beneficiaries include directors and deputy directors across the various departments and units that make up the Assembly.

Speaking concerning the presentation at the Assembly complex, Dr Obasa said the occasion marked an important landmark in the determination to ensure effectiveness, encourage productivity and hard work and support the need to have a conducive work environment for the staff.

The Speaker noted that the Lagos State House of Assembly has become a yardstick for measuring legislative prowess and excellence due largely to the result-oriented focus of the staff and management.

“As a result of this, it is just necessary to boost this efficiency and keep the Assembly up there as the perfect example of legislative effectiveness that it has become in our democratic Nigeria.

“We cannot falter or step down from the successes we have achieved so far. The Lagos State House of Assembly has created that pathway in this democracy for the smooth running of the society.

“We want to continue to have a House of Assembly that does not only have a conducive environment but with staff who are always eager to meet the needs of Lagosians through inputs in pro-people legislation for which the House is poised.

“It is pleasing to say that the vehicles would help the beneficiaries meet official needs and tasks and enhance our collective goals of making Lagos better each day,” he said.

In his response to the presentation of the vehicles to the staff, the Clerk of the House, Barr. Olalekan Onafeko, commended the positive outlook and welfare-oriented posture of the leadership of the Assembly headed by Speaker Obasa.

Barr. Onafeko, who doubles as Head of Service of the Assembly, said the vehicle would enhance productivity and encourage passion and commitment among the staff.

