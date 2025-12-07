Obasa Lights Up Literacy Programme In Agege LG With Chess Icon, Onakoya

The Agege Local Government, led by its Executive Chairman, Ganiyu Obasa, on Friday hosted a literacy programme for nursery and primary school pupils in the community.

Obasa said the initiative was designed to strengthen early learning and academic development among young learners. According to him, the programme aims to “catch them young” by helping children think faster and more strategically, which he noted would positively impact their academics.

“We are pleased to have an icon of chess with us at this programme. He has done so well for himself and for Nigeria, and the kids can look up to him and aspire to do the same in future,” Obasa said.

He also encouraged the pupils to always believe in themselves.

A major highlight of the event was the attendance of Nigerian chess champion and coach, Dr. Tunde Onakoya, who held an engaging chess session with the students, emphasising strategic thinking, discipline and intellectual growth.

Onakoya, who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest marathon chess game, is the founder of the Chess in Slums Africa initiative.

He has organised several educational interventions for children in Lagos slums, including Majidun in Ikorodu, Makoko, and more recently Oshodi.