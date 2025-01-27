Obasa: Lagos Assembly Tightens Security

Share

On Monday, the Lagos State House of Assembly moved to tighten security at the State Assembly complex by instructing its officials to present valid identity cards to access the premises.

The development comes after impeached speaker, Mudashiru Obasa broke his silence, insisting that he remained the speaker until the due process was followed.

New Telegraph gathered that a notice to staff and signed by Omotayo Adekemi on behalf of the Ag. Clerk of the House, Taiwo Ottun revealed that all staff members and legislative aides must present valid identity cards to access the House premises.

Ottun emphasized that entry will be denied to anyone without a valid identity card.

READ ALSO

He said the Lagos State Police Command has also promised to maintain order in the state irrespective of what transpires at the Assembly.

Recall that Obasa was removed by the majority of House members on January 13, 2025, following allegations of misconduct and financial misappropriation.

He was subsequently replaced by the Deputy Speaker, Mojisola Meranda.

Today’s plenary will be the third session presided over by Meranda since Obasa’s removal, with the former speaker absent at the last two sittings.

Share

Please follow and like us: