Obasa Impeachment Not Unexpected – Ikuforiji

One of the predecessors of the embattled Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, Adeyemi Ikuforiji, has described the impeachment of the immediate past leader of the House as a result of complacency and neglect of his colleagues, adding that it was not unexpected.

Ikuforiji, while speaking on Monday during an interview with News Central, opined that the outcome was predictable given recent events within the Assembly.

Obasa, who had represented Agege in the House since 2003, served as Speaker for nearly a decade before his removal on Monday. Ikuforiji noted that Obasa’s long tenure in office made him overly comfortable and led to strained relationships with other members.

“The seat of the Speaker is a very hot one,” Ikuforiji remarked. “One should not get complacent with it or take it for granted. It’s the contribution of all the other 39 members that make your seat comfortable. If any of them feels bad with you or is aggrieved, your seat is getting shaken already.”

The former speaker said that all legislators are equal in a parliamentary setting and cautioned against treating colleagues as subordinates. He attributed Obasa’s downfall to losing sight of this balance.

“When you start seeing your colleagues as subordinates or feel that you have become larger than life, it becomes very dangerous. The Parliament is one where everyone is equal. Leadership in the House should not lead to complacency or arrogance,” he added.

Reflecting on the developments that led to Obasa’s impeachment, Ikuforiji noted that the signs were evident. “With events that have been unfolding over time, it’s not out of place to expect that there will be a change of pattern in the leadership of the House,” he said.

He expressed sadness at the manner of Obasa’s removal, acknowledging his long service but emphasizing the importance of humility and collaboration in leadership roles.

“I felt very sad yesterday (Monday) seeing the reaction across the board. It wasn’t the best for a Speaker who had been on the seat for almost a decade,” Ikuforiji lamented.

Ikuforiji’s remarks serve as a cautionary tale for leaders in legislative roles. His insights underscore the importance of maintaining mutual respect and humility, regardless of one’s position in the Assembly.

