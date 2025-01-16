Obasa: How Are the Mighty Fallen…!

Share

ANAYO EZUGWU examines the remote and immediate causes of Mudashiru Obasa’s impeachment as Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly and its implications for his political career

When the Lagos State House of Assembly resumed plenary after the Christmas recess on Monday, January 6, Mudashiru Obasa, who presided over the proceedings, never knew that it would be his last sitting as speaker of the House.

On Monday, January 13, Obasa was removed as speaker over alleged misappropriation of funds, highhandedness and lack of transparency in the management of the Assembly.

In an impeachment letter to the deputy speaker, Mojisola Meranda (now speaker), who presided over the plenary, the member representing Kosofe Constituency 2, Femi Saheed, accused Obasa of gross misconduct, poor leadership and highhandedness.

The letter read: “I hereby move that the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon, Mudashiru Obasa be removed over the following: gross misconduct and poor leadership, which includes perpetual lateness to legislative sessions and meetings; highhandedness and lack of regard for members at all times, intimidation and suppression of members, including inciting members against one another.

“Others are financial improprieties, misappropriation of funds and lack of transparency in the management of the House of Assembly funds; gross abuse of office and privileges as the speaker of the House of Assembly, authoritarian and undemocratic leadership style; and negation of trust among honourable members due to unethical practices and inability to carry all members of the Assembly along.

“Based on this, I resolved that the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, be removed as the Speaker of this Lagos State House of Assembly, I so move.” Speaking after the impeachment, Hon. Abiodun Tobun, representing Epe Constituency 1, said change is inevitable and lawmakers have decided to change the leadership of the House.

His words: “The constitution made it clear that the House has the power to regulate its proceedings. So, members of the House felt that they have had enough of the Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and today we have unanimously agreed that Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda becomes the new speaker of the House.

“It was a resolution called by all members of the parliament and so be it. Hon Fatai Mojeed becomes the new deputy speaker of the House. As we speak, all the principal positions have been dissolved and all the standing committees have also been dissolved.

“We have resolved to work together and ensure that we move the parliament to the next level. We cannot open our eyes and allow this parliament to dwindle because we owe our constituents a duty and we owe Lagos State a duty to ensure that there is sanctity of the House and the integrity of the House is restored. That is why we have all unanimously agreed to carry out this action to save our image and the state.”

Palace coup

Obasa’s travail began after the highest decision-making body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), reported him to President Bola Tinubu during the end-of-the year break.

During the GAC’s visit to the President, the cold war between Obasa and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was top on the agenda. The GAC’s chairman, Alhaji Tajudeen Olusi, was said to have started the discussion by reminding the President about how highly the governor’s office was when he governed between 1999 and 2007.

He reportedly told the President how disrespectful Obasa had been to Sanwo-Olu, citing several instances. Tinubu was said to have openly lashed Obasa for not just disrespecting the governor but also the GAC and party elders.

Immediately after the meeting, forces against Obasa restrategised and his colleagues who had collectively at random got him into the record books as one of the longest speakers in the country, finally turned the page on his enviable political career.

Outburst and guber ambition

Although Governor Sanwo-Olu and Obasa have had a running battle, the matter came to a head during the 2025 budget presentation. Obasa stoked controversy, when he declared that he was not too young or lacked experience to run for Lagos governorship.

“I have made it a personal task to mobilise people on the platform of Mandate, which some political detractors misconstrue as a selfish aspiration to become governor. Let me state unequivocally: my focus is on strengthening our party, the APC. Becoming governor is secondary,” he said. Obasa, however, dismissed suggestions that he lacked the experience to govern.

“Those who came before me are not better off. I am neither too young nor inexperienced to lead this state,” he said, while dismissing claims of seeking familiar ties in Ojo area of the state to validate his potential candidacy. Despite the denial, Obasa’s governorship ambition was very obvious to many followers of Lagos politics and his support was growing by the day in his stronghold base.

For those who are in doubt, during the Assembly Christmas Carol, the Archbishop of Methodist Church Nigeria (Lagos), Most Rev. Isaac Ayo Olawuyi, indirectly drummed up support for Obasa. Olawuyi had said in the interest of religious tolerance, Lagosians should elect a Muslim as governor in 2027, which favours Obasa’s ambition. “I also want to add that we have consideration for religious inclination in Lagos State.

It would be 12 years in 2027 that we have been in the system together and we have been having Christians as governors. “Now, it’s time to give our Muslim brothers a chance to govern us in Lagos State. We want to pray that when it’s time for the election, it would be a time for us to elect who will govern us in Lagos State effectively,” the Archbishop said.

The cleric went further to praise Obasa for his leadership and collaboration with the other arms of government, saying these have kept the state strong. “You have been a true and sensitive leader with a big heart. You have proved yourself worthy. We pray that God will continue to use you to make us smile in Lagos and also grant you your heart desires,” he said.

Move to scrap LCDAs

One of the issues which sparked controversy was the move by the House under Obasa’s leadership to scrap the 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) created when Tinubu was governor.

After the Supreme Court granted autonomy to the 774 local governments in Nigeria, the Lagos House introduced a bill to scrap the LCDAs and replace them with newly designated administrative areas.

The bill, titled “Bill for a law to provide for the local governments’ system, establishment, and administration, and to consolidate all laws on local government administration,” sought to recognise 20 local government areas in the state as outlined in the 1999 Constitution.

Rejection of nominees

In 2023, Obasa was involved in another controversy over the row between him and Governor Sanwo-Olu over confirmation of commissioners.

The House under his leadership refused to clear close to half (17) of the 39 commissioner nominees forwarded to it by the governor. Among those rejected were six persons who served in the cabinet of Sanwo-Olu during his first term. The dust over that drama reverberated across the country, warranting the GAC to meet with both parties in search of a truce.

While reacting to the criticisms that trailed the decision of the House, Obasa said there is no fight between the lawmakers and the governor.

He added that “but we have constitutional rights to say yes or no to his nominees.” The statement was seen as a daring one to the leaders of the party in the state and overbearing on his alleged political ambition.

N17bn Assembly gate and N200m

Christmas carol A group, the Lagos State Anti-Corruption Coalition, had alleged that the Assembly under Obasa’s leadership allocated N17 billion for the construction of a gate and called for an investigation into the matter.

The anti-corruption group petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe the House leadership for awarding the gate contract and alleged misuse of Constituency Intervention and Project Funds. In a petition submitted to the EFCC, the group accused Obasa of overseeing the alleged irregularities.

According to the coalition, the gate project, estimated by independent experts to cost not more than N15 million, was instead allocated a staggering N17 billion, raising serious concerns about potential fraud.

The coalition emphasized that public funds must be utilized for the benefit of citizens, not for personal enrichment. Pictures of the alleged N17 billion gate project were reportedly attached to the petition to support the group’s claims.

Mobilization Officer of the group, Sally Hussein, who expressed confidence in the EFCC’s ability to handle the matter professionally, urged the commission to act swiftly to prevent further erosion of public trust.

But addressing the allegations during a plenary session, Obasa attributed the claims to political fears surrounding the 2027 elections that over two years away. His words: “It is so funny.

How much is the allocation of the Assembly in the whole year that we will decide to spend N17 billion on a gate? They even claimed that we expended 200 million on thanksgiving, which did not hold. We are aware that at a period like this when we are approaching elections in 2027, we should expect such things.

“I think some people are scared, and I don’t know why. This House did not and has not embarked on any such project. We are not that reckless. We had our thanksgiving and dignitaries from various parts of the state attended it,” Likewise, Obasa was accused of spending N200 million to organize a Christmas carol for members, staff and well-wishers.

Multiple accounts

In a series of investigative pieces in 2020, whistleblowing platform, SaharaReporters said it traced multiple accounts to the Bank Verification Number (BVN) of the former speaker.

According to the platform, the accounts registered with various names were being used to siphon public funds.

“At least 64 bank accounts have been discovered to be linked to Obasa registered with various names allegedly used to siphon public funds in Lagos. The BVN reveals that Obasa operates accounts with multiple names.

“To conceal his identity, the speaker changed his name and date of birth in some of the accounts. Aside from using Ajayi Mudashiru Obasa, he also used Obasa Abdulrahman Gbadunola and Gabriel Adedoyin Savage to register some of the bank accounts. Some of the companies linked to the BVN include Adesav International Ventures, Fabric Splash Ventures, Swifthi International Ventures and Quick Solution International.

“Others are Quick Solution International Ventures, White Honey Enterprises, Cream on Ice Services, A.B DELCO Nigeria Company, Fabric Splash Ventures, Skye-Macosh Company, Swifthill International Ventures, Silver Section Global, Davedab Global Ventures and Jose-Macosh Company and De Kingrun,” the report read.

Whilst the smoke over that controversy was yet to settle, the EFCC the erstwhile speaker for questioning, but he denied the allegations, blaming them on his political opponents.

With his impeachment and Obasa still holidaying in the United States, it is not yet clear whether the EFCC will invite him again over the allegations of misappropriation and embezzlement by his colleagues. However, only time will tell.

