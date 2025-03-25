Obasa Hosts Assembly Speakers, Deputies, Majority Leaders At Iftar

Share

The Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has hosted the Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, Speakers, Deputy Speakers, and Majority Leaders from State Houses of Assembly across the country to Iftar.

The high-profile delegation, led by the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, gathered at the Lagos State House of Assembly complex to foster legislative unity, discuss governance and reinforce the campaign for autonomy of State Legislatures.

The Iftar meeting provided a platform for the lawmakers to strengthen inter-state legislative relationships, share ideas on lawmaking and address critical issues affecting their respective Assemblies.

In his welcome address, Obasa expressed gratitude for the visit and reaffirmed his commitment to legislative independence and cooperation among State lawmakers. He emphasized the need for Houses of Assembly to function effectively, ensuring good governance and sustainable development across the federation.

