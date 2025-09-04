Obasa Highlights Achievements Of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiative

Two years into President Bola Tinubu’s administration, the Renewed Hope Agenda has ushered in a rejuvenation of Nigeria’s economy, a renewal of national spirit, and a reinvention of the Nigerian state, Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker Mudashiru Obasa said on Thursday.

Speaking at the 10th Constituency Stakeholders Engagement in Agege Local Government, Obasa said the event’s theme, “Governance in Action: The Gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” was designed to showcase tangible benefits of governance while providing a platform for interaction between legislators and constituents.

Obasa highlighted that the administration has addressed economic stagnation through strategic reforms, including fiscal policy re-engineering and enhanced revenue-generation mechanisms. “These efforts have boosted investor confidence, diversified our economy, improved credit ratings, and laid a strong foundation for sustainable development,” he said.

On infrastructure, Obasa noted nationwide transformative projects such as new road networks, upgraded ports, and modern public facilities, which enhance living standards and reinforce Nigeria’s commercial and innovation hub status.

Agriculture, he added, has received major attention under the Renewed Hope Agenda, with investments in mechanized farming, modern practices, improved access to financing, and expanded markets empowering farmers and increasing production.

Obasa also praised the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) initiative, stating it has empowered youths and stabilized the academic environment. “Education is once again becoming a tool for empowerment and national development,” he said.

He further noted that Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has partnered with the federal government in urban renewal projects, sustainable housing, and legislative support for public-private partnerships, transforming Lagos into a modern, opportunity-rich city.

Obasa also detailed his achievements in Agege Constituency, while constituents expressed appreciation with chants and songs, underscoring his 24 years of dedicated service.

In his welcome address, Abdul Ganiyu Vinod Obasa, Acting Executive Chairman of Agege LGA, lauded President Tinubu’s commitment to economic recovery and pledged to emulate his model to ensure that the dividends of democracy reach all community members.

The event drew constituents, party leaders, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and members of various trade associations.