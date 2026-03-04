Obasa Hails Tinubu’s Leadership At Mushin Ramadan Lecture

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has lauded President Bola Tinubu for what he described as steadfast and rewarding leadership under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Delivering remarks as the Chairman at the 20th Annual Ramadan Lecture hosted by Hon. Nurein Akinsanya, the member representing Mushin Constituency 1 in the state Assembly, on Tuesday, March 3, Obasa drew parallels between Islamic principles of governance and Tinubu’s reformist agenda.

“Leadership is about service, vision, and responsibility to the people,” Obasa told the gathering, noting that Tinubu’s administration had sought to stabilise the economy, strengthen democratic institutions, and improve governance.

He highlighted initiatives in energy, transport, and infrastructure as evidence of progress, insisting that the President’s policies reflect the Islamic values of justice and accountability.

“President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is already laying the foundation for a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

Obasa urged Nigerians to rally behind President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election, declaring: “We must continue to support this great leader.

“Our unity and commitment will ensure Nigeria remains on the path of growth and development.”

The lecture, themed “Islamic Injunction and Leadership,” was held in memory of the late Chief Moshood Akanbi Akinsanya, a prominent grassroots leader and father of Hon. Akinsanya.

It drew dignitaries, scholars, and community leaders and became more than a spiritual gathering, serving as a forum for civic reflection.