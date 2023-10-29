Obasa Hails Oba Akiolu At 80, Says He’s A Blessing To Lagos, Nigeria

Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has lauded Oba Rilwanu Akiolu as he celebrated his 80th birthday anniversary, describing him as a significant asset to Lagos and Nigeria.

In a congratulatory message released by his spokesman, Eromosele Eromosele, to commemorate the traditional ruler’s birthday on Sunday, Obasa reiterated that the esteemed monarch had made substantial contributions to the advancement of the state.

Commending Oba Akiolu for his role in fostering the progress of Lagos and its cultural heritage, the Speaker highlighted that the monarch had left an enduring mark in the state’s history, consistently advocating for its peace and development.

As the Permanent Chairman of the State Council of Obas and Chiefs, the Speaker acknowledged the monarch’s virtues and expressed gratitude for his counsel, guidance, and affection.

He said: “It gives me immense joy to honour a monarch whose reign as the Oba of Lagos has been characterised by unwavering dedication and compassion for his people.

“Your guidance and leadership have propelled the political class and our dear state to greater heights, fostering progress, unity, and prosperity.

READ ALSO:

“Your wisdom and wise counselling have touched countless lives, inspiring generations to strive for excellence and embrace the values of tradition and progress.

“As head of the traditional council of our state, you have demonstrably employed your throne to strengthen the bond among the traditional rulers in diverse communities, paving the way for that enduring peace that we all enjoy today.

“You are, indeed, a blessing to our dear state and country.

“On behalf of my family, colleagues, management, and staff of the Lagos State House of Assembly, I congratulate you on this occasion of your 80th birthday. This milestone is truly worthy of celebration.”

The Speaker extended his prayers for the monarch, hoping for increased strength and wisdom, enabling him to utilize his wealth of experience and dedication to peace in upholding Lagos’ esteemed status in Nigeria.

“May your reign continue to be a blessing that constantly ushers in abundant accomplishments for generations to come, and may you continue to enjoy sound health and happiness, amin,” Obasa prayed.