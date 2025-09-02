Obasa Hails Jandor’s Return To Lagos APC

Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has lauded the gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Adbul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, following his return to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

This was as he said, his return will provoke a major boost for the ruling party in Lagos.

Obasa made this remark while hosting the former PDP candidate at his residence in Ikeja GRA on Tuesday.

The Speaker expressed his joy, assuring Jandor of collaboration and unity to promote the party’s interest of good governance

He said, “We are happy to have you back. This is a very good move.”

READ ALSO

Obasa commended Jandor for what he termed bravery and strong belief, emphasizing that the APC’s broad-based structure offers the ideal platform for cohesion and progress.

In his address, Jandor expressed gratitude to Obasa for the cordial welcome and reaffirmed his dedication to collaborating with the APC for the progress of Lagos State and Nigeria.

He further commended President Bola Tinubu’s recent tax reforms, calling them courageous measures pursued in the public interest despite resistance.

He said“It takes courage and leadership to introduce such reforms in the face of resistance. The President has once again demonstrated his resolve to put the people first,”

New Telegraph recalls that in March, Jandor officially announced his return to the APC after resigning from the PDP, blaming indiscipline and widespread anti-party activities as reasons for his exit.