Obasa Hails First Lady’s Visit, Commitment To Girl-Child Leadership Devt

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has applauded the visit of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to Lagos, describing it as a symbolic homecoming that reinforces her enduring bond with the state.

Speaking at the First Lady’s interactive session with traditional rulers, religious leaders, and political stakeholders, Obasa expressed gratitude for her return, noting that her presence has rekindled pride among Lagosians.

“It’s very good to have her back in Lagos. She’s always been our mother first as the First Lady of Lagos State and now as the First Lady of the Federation. Her visit, announced and well-organised, sends a clear message to all Lagosians that she remains committed to the state’s progress,” Obasa said.

The Speaker commended Mrs. Tinubu’s focus on developmental priorities, including food security, poverty alleviation, and her consultative approach with traditional institutions. He described these as efforts that align with both constitutional responsibilities and grassroots needs.

On the subject of the girl child, Obasa reaffirmed Lagos State’s proactive stance, citing laws already in place to combat rape, abuse, and other violations within schools.

He, however, stressed that the First Lady’s visit had inspired a new dimension, building leadership capacity for girls.

“One key issue raised was leadership training for the girl child. I agree completely. Beyond laws, we need to intentionally raise the consciousness of our girls towards leadership and future responsibilities. It’s an idea we’ll take seriously and explore where necessary,” he stated.