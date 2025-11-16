Obasa Games To Provide Opportunities For Youths – Vinod

The Chairman of the Main Organising Committee (MOC) for Obasa Games 2025, Hon. Abdul-Ganiyu Vinod Obasa, unequivocally stated that this multi-sport event is set to empower and provide valuable opportunities for talented youths in sports. At the grand opening of Obasa Games 2025, at Anwar Islam Model College, Oniwaya, Dopemu Agege , Obasa who is also the Chairman of Agege Local Government said , “The essence of the Obasa Games is to offer opportunities to talented youths.

We will engage them over the next month, allowing them to enjoy sports and participate actively, paving their way to become future champions. “Since its inception in 2023, the Obasa Games has rapidly evolved into one of Lagos State’s premier grassroots sporting platforms. It is a vibrant arena where youthful passion converges with discipline, teamwork, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence.

“This year’s edition is especially significant as it unites over 10,000 participants from all Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas across Lagos State, competing in seven (7) dynamic sports: Football, Boxing, Table Tennis, Chess, Scrabble, Ayo Olopon, and Athletics. “Our theme, ‘From the Streets to Stardom’, embodies our firm belief that greatness often emerges from the most humble beginnings.

It pays tribute to the raw, untapped potential that awaits across Lagos, ready to shine when given the opportunity. “With ₦12million at stake in the seven sports events, the Obasa Games represent that opportunity—a crucial bridge between ambition and achievement. “In the last edition, a standout athlete from the table tennis event represented Nigeria at the African Table Tennis Championships. Players from the football event have successfully advanced to Europe to further their careers.” The Agege Local Government Area head expressed gratitude towards the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly for their unwavering support of this multi-sport event.