Obasa Games: Lagos Speaker Applauds Organisers, Says It’s Beyond Me

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has applauded the organisers of the annual Obasa Games, as he look forward to a good tournament across five sports to be competed for between youths of the the Lagos West Senatorial District.

The Games officially began on Friday, November 15, with a football event at Anwar-Islam Secondary School, Agege, Lagos State.

Speaking at the event, Obasa said, “I want to commend the organisers, particularly Abdul-Ganiyu Vinod Obasa and his team for putting this championship together.

“Like I did say in 2023, the event wouldn’t be a one off thing. From a football event, it’s now a multi-sports event, as we now have indoor sports like boxing, table tennis, chess and scrabble making their debut.

“I want to take the Obasa Games further and beyond the Lagos West Senatorial District, to become a Lagos State event, so the local organising committee has my full support.

“We need these sporting events to keep our teeming youths busy, we don’t have to wait for the government to come up with such ideas. Corporate bodies and even Individuals can be the catalyst for youth development with sports.

“For us at the Lagos State House of Assembly, we see the youths as the future, as they make up the largest percentage in the population index of every community, so our thinking and reasoning should be about them.

“The Obasa Games is poised to give these athletes hope and inspiration, while taking them off the streets and away from crime, by engagement.”

He however admonished the over 500 athletes competing at the Obasa Games, to make the most of the platform, show spirit of sportsmanship and put more effort and dedication into their passion.

