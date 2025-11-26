Obasa Games 2025: High Expectations As Preliminary Stage Ends

The preliminary stage of the Obasa Games 2025 has been concluded to set the stage for the crucial stage of the respective events in the days to come.

The developmental initiative event aimed to unearth sports talents that are to be nurtured to represent the state and country in the future was held on Monday across the six education districts in Lagos State, with participants drawn from secondary schools in Agege and Alimosho.

Government Model College, Meiran, hosted the final leg of the Education District qualifiers, open to students who competed in Boxing, Table Tennis, Chess, Scrabble, Ayo Olopon and Athletics.

With the Theme “From the streets to stardom,’ the third edition of the sporting fiesta, organized annually by Kings Sports International in honour of the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has been fiercely contested by students across two age categories: Under 15 and Under 18.

Following the conclusion of the Education Districts qualifiers, students who came through the preliminaries will now converge for the opportunity to make the podium and share in the prize monies.

Chairman, Local Organising Committee, Obasa Games, and Head of Athletics, Obasa Games, Kehinde Sonaike, have assured that all efforts are being made to end the event in blazing glamour.

Chairman of Agege Local Government, Hon. Ganiyu Obasa, said the initiative, which started as a football event for teams in Agege, was elevated to a multi-sports fiesta for participants across Lagos West Senatorial District was enhanced this year to become an event for the whole of Lagos State.

Obasa, who doubles as the Chairman of Kings Sports International, said expectations were high as the games, which have been an exciting showcase of young talents, are eager to bring pride and honour to their schools and families.

The games will climax with the grand finale on Saturday, December 13, with winners in all events, including football, sharing from the N12 million prize money.