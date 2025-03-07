Obasa Fights Back In Court Over Removal Allegations

Share

The reinstated Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has pressed forward with his lawsuit at an Ikeja High Court despite reinstatement challenging the allegations leveled against him by 35 lawmakers that led to his earlier removal on January 13, 2025.

At the resumed hearing before Justice Yetunde Pinheiro, the case was adjourned to Monday, March 10, 2025, for the hearing of all applications, including Obasa’s originating summons.

His counsel, Afolabi Fasanu, SAN, argued that despite Obasa’s re-election, the lawsuit remains relevant.

He maintained that the Speaker is contesting the allegations in the removal notice ranging from fraud and high-handedness to abuse of office and gross misconduct on the grounds that he was denied a fair hearing.

Meanwhile, Romeo Michael, counsel for the 34 lawmakers (listed as the third to thirty-sixth defendants), asserted that even if Obasa withdraws his suit due to his reinstatement, their counterclaim remains valid.

The lawmakers are seeking a court declaration that his removal was constitutional under Section 92 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution, rather than being governed solely by the rules of the Lagos Assembly.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

