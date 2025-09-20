Obasa Felicitates Remi Tinubu At 65

…Describes Renewed Hope Initiative as ‘significantly impactful’

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has congratulated Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on her 65th birthday, describing her as the ‘Mother of the Nation’ who has given so much of herself to the betterment of humanity and Nigeria through her boundless philanthropy and political stewardship.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dave Agboola, Obasa acknowledged and appreciated Mrs Tinubu’s selfless and generous services and sacrifices since her reign as the First Lady of Lagos State, during which her life-changing initiatives impacted many lives, especially the youth, women, and vulnerable people.

He also commended her robust stewardship as a three-term Senator, and now as the First Lady of Nigeria.

The Speaker described Mrs Tinubu as “a pivotal force, inestimable cheerleader, and foremost partner of our beloved President Bola Tinubu, in his mission to enthrone a more prosperous and progressive Nigeria through the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Like the New Era Foundation established when she was the First Lady of Lagos State, Obasa stated that Sen. Tinubu is making life better for many Nigerians through the Renewed Hope Initiative, which aims to lift individuals out of poverty through education, empowerment, and compassionate support.

Describing the Renewed Hope Initiative as ‘significantly impactful’, Obasa noted, “Her work is not just about policies; it’s about touching lives and bringing about real, tangible change in our society. Her commitment to the welfare of the Nigerian people is unparalleled.”

He added that the Renewed Hope Initiative has transcended its local beginnings, blossoming into a nationwide movement that addresses pressing issues and instils a renewed sense of hope.

“As we celebrate Sen. Oluremi Tinubu’s contributions to nation-building, we look forward to the future she is helping to create – one marked by progress, prosperity, and unity.

“History will be kind to her for her steadfast dedication and unparalleled passion for the welfare of the Nigerian people, and for the empathy, grace, and resilience with which she does them,” Speaker Obasa concluded.