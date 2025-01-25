Obasa Faults Impeachment, Cites Constitutional Breach

Share

The impeached Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has broken his silence regarding his removal, faulting the process as unconstitutional.

Speaking on Saturday to a large crowd of supporters at the Speaker’s Lodge in Ikeja GRA, Lagos, Obasa described the actions of the lawmakers as a deviation from due process.

“It is important for the lawmakers to follow constitutional procedure if they want to remove me as Speaker,” he emphasized.

Obasa also refuted allegations of financial mismanagement raised during the impeachment proceedings.

He dismissed the claims as baseless and “Impossible,” challenging his accusers to substantiate their assertions.

“I am not disturbed; I am not afraid,” Obasa remarked confidently, addressing what he described as “Developments that happened at the Assembly.”

The former Speaker’s removal has sparked significant political interest, with many questioning the validity of the impeachment process.

Observers are now closely watching to see how this dispute unfolds, especially in light of Obasa’s strong denial of the corruption allegations.

