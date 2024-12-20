Obasa Debunks Allegation Of Spending N17bn On Assembly Gate

Share

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, yesterday described the allegation that the House spent N17 billion on the fixing of a gate as spurious and funny.

A self-proclaimed group, Lagos State Anti-Corruption Coalition, had accused the Assembly of spending the amount to construct a gate.

The group also sought investigation of the claim. Speaking at plenary, Obasa said the allegation stemmed from the fear of some people over 2027 which is still more than two years away.

Obasa further debunked the claim that the House spent N200 million on its recently organised 22nd thanksgiving service for staff.

He said: “It is so funny. How much is the allocation of the Assembly in the whole year that we will decide to spend N17 billion on a gate? They even claimed that we expended 200 million on thanksgiving that did not hold.

“We are aware that at a period like this when we are approach – ing elections in 2027, we should expect such things. I think some people are scared and I don’t know why.

“This House did not and has not embarked on any such project. We are not that reckless. We had our thanksgiving last Friday and dignitaries from various parts of the State attended it,” the Speaker said.

Addressing further claims by the group about the alleged relationship between him and the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, the Speaker denied attending the latter’s screening and confirmation by the National Assembly.

“They said that I was at the National Assembly when they were confirming the EFCC chairman. I want to believe that there are CCTV cameras at the National Assembly to identify those who attended the event.

The press must have written about it too. So the group should do more to confirm if I was there. “This is just to deny the allegations in the interest of the public and not the writers because the writers are not those we should be joining words with,” the Speaker said.

Earlier, the House, through its spokesperson, Hon. Stephen Ogundipe, had addressed the allegations noting that the Assembly bases its activities on integrity, transparency and accountability.

