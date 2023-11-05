Obasa Cup Kicks Off In Agege

Sixteen male grassroot football teams will showcase their quality brand of football artistry with the target of claiming the ultimate prize, as the maiden edition of the Obasa Cup kicks off at the Okusanya Primary School pitch, Orile-Agege, Lagos State. Powered by Kings Sports International, the tourney kicks off on Monday with the game between Premier Skills and Lapero.

At the press briefing on Friday, the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Abdulganiyu Obasa, rolled out the essence of the grassroot football tournament, and what they hope to achieve at the end. “The Obasa Cup is in honor of the Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker Rt. Honorable Mudashiru Obasa,” he said.

“Obasa, a lawmaker representing Agege Constituency 1, is the highest ranking member of the house and was re-elected as speaker for a third consecutive term in the 10th assembly. “Obasa Cup is a platform for these grassroot teams, and players to showcase their talent and in the end, a career pathway for them to bigger teams in Nigeria and Europe.

“We are expecting a few football scouts (local and foreign) and football managers to be at match venues during the tourney to identify raw talents. “This is the maiden edition, the plan is to expand it beyond the nooks and crannies of Agege to other parts of Lagos, as the season comes. “Lack of funds is a major barrier for most grassroot teams, the One Million Naira largesse that has been set aside for the winner, 1st and 2nd runner-up will massively make an impact on them going forward.

“For the reward of football excellence, the winner of the tournament will take home N500,000, while 1st runners-up and 2nd runner-up will smile home with N300,000 and N200,000 respectively.”