Obasa Congratulates Oba Akiolu At 81

…Commends monarch’s commitment to public service

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has congratulated His Majesty, Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos as he marks his 81st birthday on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by his media office, Obasa said at 81, the revered monarch remains committed to excellent community and public service with results that keep promoting the growth and progress of Lagos.

Obasa extolled the Eleko’s virtues, said Oba Akiolu, Permanent Chairman of the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs, has constantly brought his wisdom to bear in the advancement of the traditional institution as well as the running of the state.

“Oba Akiolu remains a strong believer in the Yoruba tradition, a faithful custodian of culture and a traditional ruler whose knowledge has continued to help Lagos grow in leaps and bounds.

“His reign has mostly brought peace to Lagos just as the monarch has constantly sustained our traditional institution in the state.

“It is exciting to say that Eleko has always brought honour to the throne of his ancestors. His reign has been characterised by unwavering dedication and compassion for Lagosians.

“His guidance, advice and love for his subjects cannot be over-emphasised; his roles in our lives make him a worthy father. As the monarch, he remains our rallying point.

“A source of inspiration, Eleko’s leadership has actuated us to greater heights while bringing value to the throne and strengthening the bond that exists among traditional rulers in the state.

“On behalf of my family, colleagues, management and staff of the Lagos State House of Assembly, I celebrate you on this occasion of your 81st birthday and pray that your reign continues to be a blessing for our dear State and beyond,” the statement released by the Speaker’s Chief Press Secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, said.

