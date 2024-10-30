Obasa Congratulates Oba Akiolu @ 81

Share

The Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker Mudashiru Obasa yesterday congratulated the Oba of Lagos Oba Rilwan Akiolu on his 81st birthday.

Obasa said at 81, the monarch remains committed to excellent community and public service with results that keep promoting the growth and progress of Lagos.

Obasa extolled Oba Akiolu’s virtues, saying the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs Chairman has constantly brought his wisdom to bear in the advancement of the traditional institution as well as the running of the state.

He said: “Oba Akiolu remains a strong believer in the Yoruba tradition, a faithful custodian of culture and a traditional ruler whose knowledge has continued to help Lagos grow in leaps and bounds.

“His reign has mostly brought peace to Lagos just as the monarch has constantly sustained our traditional institution in the state.

“It is exciting to say that Eleko has always brought honour to the throne of his ancestors. His reign has been characterised by unwavering dedication and compassion for Lagosians.”

Share

Please follow and like us: