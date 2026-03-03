Obasa Congratulates Lagos APC Executives, Welcomes Ojelabi’s Re-Election

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has congratulated the newly elected executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State Chapter, following the successful conduct of the party’s 2026 State Congress.

The congress, held on Tuesday, March 3, at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium (formerly Onikan Stadium), Lagos Island, produced a new set of party executives, with Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi returning as the substantive State Chairman for another tenure.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Dave Agboola, and released shortly after the congress, Obasa commended the peaceful and transparent manner in which the exercise was conducted.

He described Ojelabi’s re-election as a reflection of the confidence and trust reposed in his leadership by party members across the state.

“Pastor Ojelabi has shown remarkable dedication and vision in steering the affairs of our party in Lagos. His return as chairman is a well-deserved recognition of his efforts to strengthen the APC and ensure its continued success,” Obasa said.

The Speaker urged the new executives to work together in consolidating the achievements of the party, deepening internal democracy, and fostering unity among members.

He emphasized that the APC in Lagos must continue to serve as a model of progressive governance and political stability in Nigeria.

Obasa also congratulated all delegates and stakeholders who participated in the congress, stressing that their commitment to the party’s ideals remains vital to sustaining its success.