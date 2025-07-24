Obasa Commends N500b ‘Produce For Lagos’ Initiative

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has commended the N500 billion ‘Produce for Lagos’ Initiative, a state government-led collaboration with the private sector aimed at tackling supply chain inefficiencies, enhancing access to agricultural produce, and strengthening food security across Lagos.

The initiative, implemented through Special Purpose Vehicles such as the Lagos Food Systems Infrastructure Company (LAFSINCO), Lagos Bulk Trading Company, Eko Logistics, and the Produce for Lagos Fund, is designed to provide credit support for food producers across the state, as well as working capital for bulk traders and logistics operators.

According to Obasa, this will ensure a stable food supply for Lagos and beyond while boosting private sector investment in agriculture and food systems.

Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of the launch held at the Lagos House, Alausa, on Wednesday, Obasa described the N500 billion Offtake Guarantee Fund as a transformative step toward making agriculture a cornerstone of Lagos’ economic prosperity. He reaffirmed the House of Assembly’s steadfast support for every initiative that will propel the state’s economy to greater heights.

“The Lagos State House of Assembly is fully committed to this vision, which will help to harness the infinite potential of our arable land and transform agriculture into the cornerstone of Lagos State’s economic prosperity,” Obasa said. “We believe that agriculture has the potential to be a potent driver of food security, job creation, and economic diversification in our state.”

He noted that over the years, the House of Assembly has been proactive in supporting agriculture through policies and legislation that promote investment, innovation, and inclusivity. He expressed confidence that the ‘Produce for Lagos’ initiative would further address food insecurity and ensure long-term access to affordable, nutritious food across the state.

Obasa further assured that the Assembly will expedite deliberations on the Food Hub Bill, which aims to formalise market operations and reduce informal trading constraints.

In his keynote address, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu described the launch of the initiative as “a watershed moment in our shared commitment to achieving food security, inclusive prosperity, and sustainable growth not just for Lagos State but for Nigeria.” He added that the programme would provide guaranteed offtake contracts, financing access, and logistics support to connect producers and suppliers with Lagos’s dynamic food economy.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, said the initiative was designed as a large-scale offtaker programme to strengthen the state’s food supply chain through inter-state collaboration and strategic private sector investments.

“The ‘Produce for Lagos’ initiative represents our commitment to building resilient, sustainable food systems by leveraging inter-state collaboration and private sector investment,” she said.