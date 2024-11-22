Obasa Clarifies Negative Perceptions As Sanwo-Olu Presents 2025 Budget

Share

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, yesterday said he had not given a serious thought about becoming the next governor of the state as was already being speculated.

Obasa said his major concern has been to strengthen the party in the state; adding that this is why he continues to minimise more people to support the party at all times, an act which has been misconstrued by ‘political detractors’ to mean that he was chasing a governorship ambition.

The speaker said this in his remarks shortly after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu presented the state’s 2025 budget size of N3, 005,935,198,401.

Earlier, a vote of confidence was passed in the speaker by all the lawmakers present at plenary. Sanwo-Olu had said the budget comprised N2, 597,034,000,000 and a deficit financing of N408, 902,000,000.

