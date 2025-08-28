Obasa Charges LG Chairmen On Performance, Grassroots Dev’t

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has urged the chairmen of the state’s 20 Local Governments (LGs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) to deliver tangible dividends of democracy and prioritize grassroots development.

Obasa gave the charge on Thursday while addressing chairmen, vice chairmen, council leaders, and majority leaders of the councils at a leadership summit organized by the Assembly. He emphasized the need for mutual respect and collaboration between council chairmen and councillors, describing them as “partners in progress.”

“Your councillors are your partners. They are not your subjects or subordinates. You must accord them respect, and they must also respect you,” Obasa said.

He urged council executives to maintain close interaction with residents, community leaders, and members of Community Development Areas (CDAs) and Committees (CDCs) to better understand and address local needs.

“If the chairman fails to do what you want, you can come to the House of Assembly, and we will resolve it. You can come and meet me or send messages to me. We must learn to work together; that is where our successes and achievements lie,” he said.

Obasa criticized the low voter turnout in past elections, stressing that council officials must engage more actively with constituents.

“You in the local governments should be available to the people, and there must be constant interactions with the people and community leaders. Some people built the party to this stage; now, how do we maintain it? Let us build the party properly,” he added.

The Speaker also called on council chairmen to implement empowerment initiatives and infrastructural projects, including parks and sports centres, to promote youth development.

“Use government money to do good things for the people. Let us help our children and the people around us. Ensure you have a park within your first year in office. You should also have sports centres. How many football stars or athletes have you produced in your area?” he asked.

Obasa announced that the Assembly would organize seminars for councillors, with council chairmen participating in the training. He said the programmes would be facilitated by experts and designed to improve governance at the grassroots level.

In his response, Chairman of Conference 57 and Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Chairman, Hon. Sesan Olowa, pledged that council leaders would work harmoniously with stakeholders to entrench grassroots development.

“We will continue to improve on the development of the local councils and keep doing our best for the people,” Olowa assured.