Obasa Celebrates Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has joined dignitaries from the Diplomatic Corps, government, corporate sector, and industries to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China. The colourful event took place at the Grand Ballroom of the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Monday, September 22.

Delivering a keynote address on the theme Nigeria-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Obasa congratulated the government and people of China on the milestone and raised a toast to stronger bilateral ties. He highlighted that both nations share a symbolic bond in marking their independence on October 1.

Tracing the relationship to the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1971, Obasa praised the mutual respect and equality that have defined Nigeria-China relations. He noted that despite global changes, the partnership has deepened through trust and yielded “fruitful outcomes.”

The Speaker cited trade figures released by the Chinese Consul General in Lagos, Yan Yuqing, showing that bilateral trade reached $15.48 billion between January and July 2025. He also referenced the renewal of the 15 billion Yuan ($2 billion) currency swap agreement aimed at boosting trade and investment by reducing dependence on the US dollar.

Obasa pointed to the growing military partnership, which includes local arms production and training support from China, describing it as a key step in strengthening Nigeria’s security. He linked these outcomes to resolutions reached during President Bola Tinubu’s September 2024 state visit to Beijing for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), which upgraded ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

“During the visit, President Xi Jinping and President Tinubu had a cordial and in-depth exchange on China-Nigeria relations and global issues of mutual concern,” Obasa said. “They resolved to build a high-level China-Nigeria Community with a shared future, underpinned by mutual trust and support for core interests.”

The Speaker commended China’s support for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to drive economic growth, improve welfare, and maintain national stability. He also acknowledged the impact of Chinese investment in Lagos infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and rail systems, which he said have enriched the state’s economy.

Obasa urged both countries to continue working together to tackle global challenges such as climate change and inequality, expressing optimism about “a shared prosperous future.”

In her remarks, Consul General Yan Yuqing reaffirmed that Nigeria remains China’s second-largest trading partner in Africa. She said the elevation of relations at the 2024 FOCAC summit has created “broader prospects for cooperation,” especially in infrastructure, energy, trade, culture, and education.

Yuqing praised the contributions of the Chinese community in Nigeria to cultural exchange, local development, and charity initiatives, urging them to remain bridge-builders in strengthening bilateral friendship.