Obasa Celebrates 52nd Birthday With School Kids In Lagos

…Donates 15 computers to 3 schools

…Warns students against social vices

…Aminat Alege, victim of shot teargas canister gets N5m

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, on Friday celebrated with children from various schools as part of activities to mark his 52nd birthday which comes up Monday, November 11.

Obasa, who gifted brilliant pupils from across the 20 Local Government Areas of Lagos State and students in the six districts of the state with cash rewards, urged the children to abstain from social vices as such could redirect their purposes in life.

At the event which was held at the Oyewole Primary School, Agege, the Speaker said he loves celebrating his birthday with school children as a way to motivate them and make them serious with their studies.

He said: “We want you to develop that confidence, that dream that you will become something tomorrow. This was my school. As a child, I never thought that I would be where I am today.

“Therefore, you must be hardworking. It does not matter the name of your school, what matters is your ability and how much you can put into your study. So start reading now.

“I was in class three when I finished preparing the processes for WAEC exams. I can display my result and how I passed at one sitting. You don’t have to feel oppressed because you’re not in a private school.

“That’s why we are always here to encourage you and make you see that you’re truly our future.

“You can be better than us but you must make sure you are serious with your education. I want a situation where in the future, you would remember today and also find yourself in positions to inspire others.

“Please, I beg you. Never give in to crime. For the girls, do not be corrupted or influenced negatively. Don’t be enticed with money. Be upright and adopt morality,” the Speaker advised.

One of the highlights of the event was the award of N5 million to Aminat Alege, the student who was mistakenly hit in the eye by a teargas canister shot by a policeman on February 9, 2024.

The money was contributed by the members of the Lagos State House of Assembly as part of efforts to help the victim’s family mitigate the educational challenge she may have faced since the incident.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues during the presentation of a cheque to Aminat’s parents, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu, (Eti-Osa II), said Obasa had been disturbed since the incident happened to the student of the Adams Yakubu Memorial school Agege.

He said the lawmakers decided to assist after watching Aminat’s parents appeal for assistance from the public.

“There was a programme where the parents cried out for assistance. So we at the Lagos State House of Assembly have contributed the sum of N5 million.

“We have also offered a scholarship for the young lady so that she can continue her education,” he said.

The lawmakers further donated 15 computer sets to three schools, Oyewole Primary School, Thomas Aquinas school and Royal Apple School.

For winning in a current affairs question-and-answer session, two students at the event won scholarships by the chairman of Orile-Agege Local Council Development Area, Babatunde Johnson.

Ishola Moyinoluwa of Ikeja Junior High School and Isiaka Bashar Ayomiposi of Eko Junior College were among the students who participated in the competition.

While Moyinoluwa came first, Ayomiposi came second during the competition.

Commending Obasa, Mr. Johnson, noted God’s mercies on the Speaker who he described as “a leader that has paid his dues.”

The Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Noheem Adams, said Obasa had become a pride to the people of Agege because of the massive infrastructural development the Speaker has attracted to the area.

Speaking for the educational sector, Tutor-General Adekanye Oladele, commended the Speaker for always uplifting education in the state.

She promised that the students would continue to make the state proud.

