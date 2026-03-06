Obasa Calls On States To Seize First Lady’s Developmental Programmes

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has urged state governments across Nigeria to rally behind the ongoing developmental interventions of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, describing her Renewed Hope Initiative as a transformative force for vulnerable women and youths.

Obasa made this declaration whole speaking to State House correspondents after a courtesy visit to the First Lady at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday, March 6.

He said, “State governments must seize the momentum created by the First Lady’s Renewed Hope Initiative to drive lasting and sustainable development for our people.”

The Speaker emphasized that the programmes being championed by Senator Tinubu are already delivering tangible benefits in critical sectors such as education, health, and economic empowerment.

He noted that with stronger collaboration from governments at the subnational level, these interventions could achieve even greater reach and impact.

Commending the First Lady’s vision and dedication, Obasa described her efforts as timely and transformative, particularly for disadvantaged groups.

He stressed that the initiative’s grassroots focus aligns with Nigeria’s broader national agenda of inclusive growth and poverty reduction.

Obasa also explained that his visit was not only to discuss developmental issues but to extend warm regards to Senator Tinubu during the overlapping observances of Ramadan and Lent.

He highlighted the importance of unity, shared values, and mutual respect during this season of reflection and sacrifice.

The Renewed Hope Initiative, launched by Senator Tinubu, has been widely recognised for its practical solutions to everyday challenges faced by women and youths.

From vocational training and financial support schemes to health interventions and educational opportunities, the initiative continues to attract commendation from stakeholders across the country.