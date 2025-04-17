New Telegraph

April 17, 2025
April 17, 2025
Obasa Calls For Unity As Court Declares Removal Illegal, Unconstitutional

Obasa Returns As Lagos Assembly Speaker

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has described the High Court ruling, which declared his removal in January as illegal, unconstitutional, and null and void, as a win for the Assembly as an institution.

Obasa in a statement he released yesterday said: “This is a victory for the Lagos House of Assembly as an institution and for our current and future members.”

He added that the court decision “reinforces the desire for us as members of the House to move ahead in unity and harmony and continue to work for the good of our people, our beloved Lagos State, and Nigeria.”

Obasa urged his colleagues to let bygones be bygones and continue working together in peace, harmony, and unity.

Justice Yetunde Pinheiro of the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja yesterday declared Obasa’s removal while on an official assignment to the United States of America in January as illegal, unconstitutional, and null and void.

Instructively, the court also nullified the proceedings and resolutions of the Assembly held on January13, 2025, during which Obasa was ousted from office.

Obasa had filed a suit on February 12, 2025, through his counsel, Chief Afolabi Fashanu (SAN), challenging his removal because it was effected while the Assembly was on recess and he was outside the country.

The court’s ruling effectively renders null and void all decisions taken during the January 13 session.

