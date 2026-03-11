Obasa Appointed To Commonwealth Parliamentary C’tte

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has been appointed as a Sub-National Representative in the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association African Region Executive Committee.

The letter conveying the appointment was read on the floor of the House by the Clerk of the Assembly, Olalekan Onafeko. It formally notified lawmakers that the Speaker would serve a three-year tenure from 2026 to 2029.

According to the letter, Obasa will begin his tenure by participating in the 90th Executive Committee meeting scheduled to hold in Swakopmund, Namibia.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association African Region promotes and protects the interests of African parliaments within the Commonwealth. The body also advocates gender equality, women’s empowerment, respect for human rights, democracy and good governance across member countries.

During plenary, lawmakers congratulated the Speaker, describing him as a committed parliamentarian whose efforts continue to bring recognition to Lagos State and Nigeria.

In his response, Obasa thanked his colleagues for their support and urged them to remain focused on advancing the work of the House.

He also directed the Clerk to transmit a letter of appreciation to the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association African Region for the honour.