Obasa Apologizes To DSS Over Assault On Operatives

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has apologized to security agencies following the recent assault on operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) within the assembly premises.

The apology comes after widely circulated videos showed security operatives being manhandled on February 17, 2025, during a tense moment at the legislative chamber.

The incident led to the arrest, arraignment, and remand of some of the assembly officials involved in the attack.

Following investigations, the secret police arrested the assembly officials alleged to have been directly involved in the assault on DSS operatives.

Those arrested include Olalekan Azeez, the Sergeant-at-Arms of the Lagos State House of Assembly; Adekunle Ajayi, a legislative officer; and Ganiyu Hassan, an aide to a principal officer in the Assembly.

The suspects were arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate Court on charges of assault, obstruction of lawful duty, and breach of public peace. After the hearing, the court ordered their remand at the Kirikiri Correctional Center pending further proceedings.

In response to the controversy, Speaker Obasa, who resumed office today following the recent political crisis in the Assembly, expressed deep regret over the incident and offered an apology to the affected security personnel.

He acknowledged the embarrassment caused and reiterated the Assembly’s commitment to maintaining a strong relationship with security agencies.

“On behalf of the Lagos State House of Assembly, I hereby apologize to the security agencies involved, particularly the operatives of the DSS, for the embarrassment and assault they suffered, as seen in widely circulated videos.

“We value your commitment and the work you do. You are the ones we rely on for protection within the assembly and across Lagos State. It is regrettable that DSS operatives, who were present upon our request for additional support, had to endure such an incident within our hallowed chambers,” Obasa said.

The Speaker reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to fostering cooperation with security agencies and called for an amicable resolution of the matter.

“The Lagos Assembly has always maintained a cordial and respectful relationship with security operatives. We sincerely hope this incident does not damage the trust we have built over the years.

“We also appeal on behalf of those who have been charged in connection with the incident and look forward to a peaceful settlement,” he said.

