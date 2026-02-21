Obasa Announces Free Cooking Gas Refill For Agege Residents

The Chairman of Agege Local Government, Abdulganiyu Obasa has announced a free cooking gas refill programme for 4,000 residents across the seven wards in the council.

According to him, the programme which is set to take place on Saturday, February 21, 2026 is part of his continued commitment to easing the daily burdens faced by the people.

“Tomorrow, Saturday, 21 February 2026, we will be topping up 3kg of cooking gas for beneficiaries in all wards.

“This intervention is designed to cushion the impact of rising gas prices, support vulnerable households, and provide immediate, practical relief at the grassroots,” he said.

He noted that the slots have been fairly distributed across all seven wards, with designated gas stations assigned to ensure accessibility and inclusiveness.

Also, Obasa stated that the exercise will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis, and beneficiaries are required to come with their personal gas cylinders.

“Once the allocated slots for a ward are exhausted, the exercise will be concluded at that location.

“This initiative is one of several people-focused programmes we are implementing to improve quality of life, promote cleaner energy use, and demonstrate that governance must be felt where it matters most, in our homes and communities.

“Together, we are building a more supportive, greener, and responsive Agege,” he added.