Obas, Indigenes Root For Oke-Ogun Guber Candidate

Traditional rulers and indigenes of the Oke-Ogun zone of Oyo State working at the Federal College of Education (FCE), Oyo Town, have called on the region to seize the 2027 governorship election as an opportunity to attract genuine development.

The call was made on Thursday during a reception organised by the Oke-Ogun Indigenes Staff Forum of the College to mark the second anniversary of the institution’s Provost, Dr. Ademola Rauf Salami, an indigene of Saki in Saki West Local Government Area.

Chairman of the occasion, retired Colonel Emmanuel Adegbola, lamented the underdevelopment of the region despite decades of service by its people. He urged unity among indigenes to support a governorship candidate from Oke-Ogun in 2027.

“I left Saki over 37 years ago to serve in the Army, and on my return, I’ve seen little in terms of human and infrastructural development. Other regions boast of multiple federal institutions, but we can’t do the same. It’s a shame for anyone to campaign for a deputy governorship slot in 2027,” he said.

Also speaking, former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, encouraged Oke-Ogun residents to register and collect their Permanent Voter Cards ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said: “Of the 1.778 million registered voters in Ibadan in 2023, only 401,000 voted. In Oke-Ogun, 661,000 registered and 300,000 voted. Tell our Obas to remind any governorship aspirant from outside the region that we’ve served others enough, now is the time to serve our own.”

The Onigbeti of Igbeti, Oba Abioye Bashir Siyanbola, advised politicians from Oke-Ogun to stop siting companies outside their region, noting such actions only develop other areas at the expense of their own.

Chairman of the Staff Forum, Comrade Akinniyi Akinleye, highlighted the Provost’s achievements, including construction and renovation of eight key structures, procurement of vehicles and motorcycles, and full accreditation of all courses.

In his response, the Provost appreciated the royal fathers, college management, and forum members, promising to build on his achievements in the remaining years of his tenure.