Obanoyen Unveils Back To Basic Agenda To Redefine Governance In Owo

Share

The race for the chairmanship of Owo Local Government is gaining momentum as Ambassador Obanoyen Abiola Sikiru, widely known as AdidasDatiwa, emerges as a front-runner.

Determined to lead, Obanoyen has embarked on an intensive campaign tour, reaching out to all wards within the local government to drum up support ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries.

During a recent visit to Iloro Ward 6, Obanoyen addressed an enthusiastic audience of party leaders, stakeholders, and members, articulating his vision for the development of Owo Local Government.

His manifesto, “Back to Basics: Restoring the Promise of Good Governance, A Vision for Owo Local Government,” struck a chord with attendees. The plan underscores a commitment to addressing grassroots challenges and revitalizing local governance to meet the needs of the people.

In his speech, Obanoyen highlighted the historical significance of local governments in community development, noting their role as the first line of action in solving grassroots problems.

He lamented the decline in the effectiveness of local administrations due to inadequate governance and limited resources. However, he expressed optimism about the opportunities presented by the recent Supreme Court ruling granting financial autonomy to local governments.

“This ruling marks a pivotal moment in our history,” Obanoyen declared. “It not only brings freedom but also places a greater responsibility on local governments to deliver meaningful change.

Now is the time for Owo Local Government to reclaim its position as a driver of development and return to the basics of good governance.”

Obanoyen’s Back to Basics agenda is a comprehensive blueprint consisting of seven key themes aimed at restoring efficiency, transparency, and development in Owo Local Government.

His plan prioritizes economic empowerment through the strengthening of local industries, vocational training for women and youth, and the introduction of modern farming techniques in collaboration with the state Ministry of Agriculture.

Infrastructure development also features prominently in his agenda, with a focus on rural road maintenance, the installation of solar-powered streetlights, and the modernization of public facilities such as markets and motor parks.

To ensure transparent governance, Obanoyen proposes digitizing revenue collection systems, launching an online government presence, and improving workforce efficiency through training and welfare enhancements.

Other key aspects of his manifesto include improving healthcare services, refurbishing schools, promoting civic engagement, and fostering community safety through anti-cultism campaigns and partnerships with security agencies. Environmental sustainability also takes centre stage in his plan, with initiatives such as tree planting and conservation projects.

Obanoyen’s campaign has gained widespread acceptance, with party leaders, elders, and members across the wards commending his vision and readiness to lead. His ability to articulate practical solutions and his passion for grassroots development have earned him the trust and support of many, positioning him as a strong contender in the race.

The campaign trail is expected to culminate in a grand rally, drawing an estimated 5,000 supporters from across Owo Local Government. This final event will not only showcase Obanoyen’s popularity but also reaffirm his commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

“As Chairman of Owo Local Government, I will ensure that our government works for everyone,” Obanoyen stated passionately. “Together, we can build a stronger, more prosperous future for Owo. I humbly ask for your support to make this vision a reality.”

With his unwavering dedication and well-structured plans, Ambassador Obanoyen Abiola Sikiru (AdidasDatiwa) is poised to redefine leadership and bring lasting development to the good people of Owo Local Government.

Share

Please follow and like us: